Baker told he can leave Pompey

Carl Baker has been told he is free to leave Pompey.

The attacking midfielder’s been informed he can depart Fratton Park before the close of the transfer window next Thursday.

The 34-year-old held talks with manager Kenny Jackett over his future, with both parties deciding an exit would be suited.

Baker, who sat out last Saturday’s home game with Walsall, will not be part of the Blues squad travelling to Wigan this weekend.

Jackett said: ‘Carl’s disappointed to be out of the team. If there’s a solution outside of the club both parties would be open to it.

‘Nothing is close but the transfer window is next Thursday and both parties would consider a move if interest was shown.

‘Carl won’t travel on Saturday.

‘If a solution can be found, both parties would be keen, but that’s not the case yet and he’s still a Portsmouth player.’