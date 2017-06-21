Bass key to Pompey keeper hunt

New Pompey boss Kenny Jackett will assess Alex Bass before finalising his goalkeeping hunt.

The Blues are without a senior shot stopper following the close-season exits of David Forde and Liam O’Brien.

That leaves the promising Bass as the sole keeper in the squad inherited by Jackett.

The 19-year-old, who is contracted until the summer of 2018, spent last season on loan at Salisbury.

Jackett has been handed favourable reports on the youngster, yet wants to see him in action for himself.

And that outcome could decide whether Pompey are seeking to recruit one or two goalkeepers over the summer months.

The Blues boss said: ‘Our goalkeeping numbers very much depend on where we are with Alex Bass.

‘We have young Alex here and he is a promising young goalkeeper who is well thought of by the goalkeeping coach and the youth staff.

‘In the end I understand it’s my judgement, but he is well rated inside the club so it will be interesting.

‘Whether he is our goalkeeper now or in the future, we will see.

‘I am not looking for a specific type of goalkeeper. Somebody that’s capable and well-rounded would be great, but there is no specific type.

‘In an ideal world you have someone who can do everything – command his area, be a good shot stopper, be a good communicator and distribute the ball very well.

‘You would want as many ticks in as many boxes as possible.

‘Age is not necessarily a consideration, it is one of the considerations. With every footballer, age is not the important thing.’

The summer goalkeeping hunt has become a regular occurance at Fratton Park in recent years.

After taking over in May 2015, Cook recruited Brian Murphy from QPR, although he was also challenged by Paul Jones, Ryan Fulton and Bass.

Ultimately, Ryan Allsop arrived on an emergency loan from Bournemouth for the two-legged play-off semi-final defeat to Plymouth.

Last summer saw Michael Crowe and Eric Grimes taken on trial, while Jamie Ashdown also briefly trained with his former club.

Eventually, Forde was snapped up on a season-long loan from Millwall, establishing himself as an ever-present in the League Two title campaign.

Before Jackett’s arrival, Pompey held talks with the veteran over a permanent return. Although, it is understood interest has since cooled.

Jackett added: ‘We will see with David Forde, he has a number of offers.

‘On the goalkeeping situation, we will see and I understand we have some work to do on it.

‘We have made enquiries. Is anybody about to sign today? Not necessarily, but we have made enquiries.’