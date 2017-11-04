Bennett dropped from Pompey FA Cup side

Have your say

Kyle Bennett was left out of Pompey's side for the trip to Luton.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a run in the team in recent weeks, yet made way for the recalled Oli Hawkins for this afternoon's FA Cup tie.

Frustratingly, Bennett was behind a number of missed opportunities to score against Bradford last weekend.

The outcome was a Fratton Park defeat - and Kenny Jackett leaving him out of his starting XI at Kenilworth Road.

That was one of two changes instigated by the Blues boss following that League One defeat.

The other was Brandon Haunstrup coming in for Dion Donohue at left-back, representing the youngster's maiden FA Cup start.

However, there was no place for Kal Naismith in the match-day 18.

Instead, Milan Lalkovic was back among the substitutes having recently recovered from an Achilles problem.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Haunstrup, Close, O'Keefe, Lowe, Pitman, Kennedy, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Rose, Lalkovic, Donohue, Chaplin, Bennett, Evans.