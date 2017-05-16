Bennett extends Pompey stay

Kyle Bennett has signed a new Pompey deal.

The winger today put pen to paper on a three-year contract that will keep him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2020.

The 26-year-old was a key member of the Blues side that clinched the League Two title on the final day of the season.

He scored in the 6-1 demolition of Cheltenham – the victory that helped secure the championship – and was pivotal as Paul Cook’s side closed the season with 10 wins and a draw from their final 12 games.

In total, Bennett has made 95 Pompey appearances, scoring 13 goals, since arriving on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers in May 2015.