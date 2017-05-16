Bennett: Pompey deal never in doubt

Kyle Bennett celebrated his new three-year deal at Pompey by revealing: It was always my intention to stay.

The winger penned a new contract that will keep him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2020.

The 26-year-old was a key member of the Blues side that clinched the League Two title on the final day of the season.

He scored in the 6-1 demolition of Cheltenham – the victory that helped secure the championship – and was pivotal as Paul Cook’s side closed the season with 10 wins and a draw from their final 12 games.

Bennett put any rumours about his future to bed by committing to the club.

And he insisted he was always going to extend his stay on the south coast.

‘It was always my intention to remain,’ said Bennett.

‘You hear different things get thrown out there, but it was always the intention of me and my family.

‘To commit for so long is perfect and the club have done the same to me.

‘My wife and kids really enjoy it down here.

‘This is probably the most my wife has felt at home.

‘It’s brilliant and I’ve enjoyed my time here. Hopefully, we’ll get promoted next season, or if not the season after.’

With a Michael Eisner takeover on the cards and League One football awaiting the Blues, Bennett is looking forward to the next three seasons.

The former Doncaster man added: ‘It’s very exciting for the club and the fans as well, going through the past four years of transition (being fan owned) and now being promoted.

‘Now there’s a chance of a respected man like Michael Eisner taking over.

‘It’s great times to be a fan and a player as well.’