Bennett: Pompey did it against all odds – again

The Pompey story. A tale of defying the odds and overcoming adversity.

During two campaigns at Fratton Park, it is a well-worked script Kyle Bennett has become familiar with.

Everyone goes on about how Doncaster have had a good season and how Plymouth did well, but we’ve had the best season and won the league Kyle Bennett

Plymouth or Doncaster were expected to claim the League Two title on Saturday’s final day of the season.

Instead it was the Blues who marched from third spot to reach the summit and claim the honours.

Bennett was a goalscorer, assist-maker and man of the match in the decisive 6-1 humbling of Cheltenham.

And he believes the glorious outcome was perfectly written.

He said: ‘If you were putting your mortgage on someone winning the title, it wouldn’t have been us.

‘That is what Pompey is about, four years ago there were people who didn’t believe the club would get saved, but it was.

‘People didn’t believe we would win the title – but we did.

‘We did it against all odds and that is credit to the lads over the season.

‘Everyone goes on about how Doncaster have had a good season and how Plymouth did well, but we’ve had the best season and won the league.

‘End of story.’

While hoping for results going their way elsewhere, Paul Cook’s men had to defeat the Robins.

That was aided by Daniel O’Shaughnessy’s 13th minute own goal, ensuring the hosts were in front at half time.

Yet it was a below-par opening 45 minutes – thankfully eclipsed by an outstanding second half which reaped five goals in 22 minutes.

Bennett added: ‘I was surprised I didn’t get taken off at half-time the way I was playing, there was probably a few of us that could have been taken off!

‘But the gaffer left me on and thankfully I scored the next goal.

‘We actually got a bit of rocket from the gaffer at the interval. Even though we were promoted, he still wanted us to strive to win the league, finishing above Plymouth after the heartache of last season.

‘I was a bit disappointed with the first-half performance, that is probably through our own high standards in the last couple of months.

‘But we came out for the second half and played far better.

‘It got a deflection and I like deflections this season! I’ll take them however they come, it was a pivotal goal in the game and went on to open the floodgates.

‘I managed to get a goal and an assist, while laid Robbo on for the penalty, but it’s not about individuals, it’s about a team, and everyone has enjoyed winning the title.’

Bennett must now wait to learn his Pompey fate, as one of 16 players out of contract.

The Blues are eager to keep the winger and talks are expected to commence soon.

He said: ‘I’m waiting to hear from the gaffer.

‘We’ll have meetings in the next few days, quite a lot of players are waiting to hear about their futures.

‘I love this city, my wife and kids love this city, and it would be nice to stay.

‘Tell the gaffer to pull his finger out!’