Bennett: Pompey striving to meet boss’ attacking demands

Kyle Bennett has insisted Pompey’s attacking charges are working hard to meet Kenny Jackett’s demands.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with Walsall last week at Fratton Park.

It was the fourth-straight match Pompey failed to win after their opening-day victory over Rochdale.

Jackett has reiterated he wants his forward players to be braver on the ball.

The Blues boss has called on his front men to start attacking their marker in one-on-one situations to unlock rearguards and get into dangerous positions.

Bennett, 26, revealed he and his team-mates are looking to carry out Jackett’s style of football and will continue to improve.

He said: ‘The gaffer wants us to be brave and on the front foot in games.

‘That’s the message he’s trying to put across to us – he’s said that from day one and we have tried to do that.

‘But sometimes it doesn’t quite go to plan for us.

‘We will carry on improving and try our best to do that.’