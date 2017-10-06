Bennett reveals mindset behind Pompey fight to play

Have your say

KYLE BENNETT has lifted the lid on the mindset he believes will ensure he delivers for Pompey.

Bennett is battling to end a run of seven league games without a start as the Blues travel to Gillingham on Sunday (2.30pm).

The 27-year-old has given an insight into the upbeat attitude which he’s continued to display through that period.

Bennett believes a sense of perspective and staying grounded has helped him as he aims to get back into contention.

He said: ‘This is the longest I’ve been out, apart from when I was a young lad at Bury.

‘I was 19 back then and that was quite a while ago, but it’s the longest since.

‘Each individual is different, but it’s not hard psychologically for me.

‘People will think, “oh he should want to play”.

‘Of course I want to play. But I go home and I’m happy. I go into work and I’m happy.

‘I know at some point my time will come – and when it does I’m going to take it.

‘Obviously, everything in your life is geared to football. What you eat, what you drink and how you go about life.

‘But football is a part of your life and not your whole life. You need a balance.

‘When you go home and you’re happy, it makes you happier at work.

‘People will wonder what I’m talking about. A lot of footballers do talk in clichés.

‘People talk about being down when you’re not playing. Have something about yourself. That’s my view.

‘Football is a part of your life. Everything may be geared towards it, but it’s a part of your life. You have to make sure the other parts fit.

‘You go through ups and downs in football – and in life in general.

‘You do go through them, but it’s how you overcome those things and your outlook.

‘I like to think I’m a glass-half-full person.’

Bennett was given a Checkatrade Trophy start against Crawley on Tuesday night, and is vying to fill the space created by Brett Pitman’s injury omission this weekend.

He added: ‘Of course I massively want to get back in.

‘I had a chance on Tuesday and I felt I ran my socks off.

‘The manager and Joe (Gallen) praised me, Kal Naismith, Curtis Main and a few others who are out of the team after the game about our work-rate.

‘Of course it hurts that I’m not in the team, but I just know that along the line, if I keep doing what I can do, I will get my chance again. And when I get that chance I will take it.

‘Brett being out does present an opportunity for someone to take.

‘I don’t know if I’m playing Sunday or not, but at some point my chance will come.

‘You just have to be mentally ready.

‘If you’re down on yourself and so disappointed, are you ready to take that chance when it comes? Maybe not.

‘I like to think I am. I’m always an upbeat person anyway.’