Bennett’s message to Talbot over Pompey boo boys

Kyle Bennett reflected on how he beat the flak flying in his direction at Pompey.

And the Blues winger has backed Drew Talbot to do the same after being targeted by the boo boys.

Talbot was subjected to stick after a mistake in the loss to Oldham Athletic last weekend.

The 31-year-old lost the ball, paving the way for Eoin Doyle’s second goal in the Latics’ 2-1 win at Fratton Park.

Talbot booed when he touched the ball and then received ironic cheers when he was replaced by Kyle Bennett after 60 minutes.

Bennett spoke to his team-mate after the game and offered Talbot his support.

He feels he has the qualities to bounce back – and needs to stick to playing with conviction to do so.

Bennett said: ‘I spoke to Drew after the game. I told him not to let it get to him.

‘People go through that. It’s how you pull yourself back up. You have to make sure you’re mentally in the right state.

‘You have to make sure you don’t go under and I don’t think he will because he’s a good man.

‘You have to remember you’re the person out there on the pitch. No-one else can play the game for you.

‘You make the decisions on the pitch. You do that because you feel it’s the right decision.

‘You have to back yourself to do that. Other people can’t make your decisions.

‘When you’re on the pitch and it happens to you, I feel doing the negative things on the pitch will only contribute to more negativity.’

Bennett has been the subject of boos from Pompey fans.

Last season saw a period when the former Doncaster man was facing flak from a section of supporters.

Kal Naismith and Michael Smith are others to have had to deal with the same issues in recent seasons.

Despite being targeted, Bennett feels it’s important to not take it personally.

The 27-year-old sees such events arising as frustration being vented by supporters – and should be treated as such.

Bennett said: ‘It’s happened to other people.

‘It’s happened to Naismith for a couple of games. I had it for five or six games. Michael Smith got it as well.

‘Players do get it when fans want to show their frustration sometimes.

‘Everyone gets frustrated sometimes. We go into the dressing room and show our frustrations at each other.

‘That’s the way it is. It’s the nature of the game, you shouldn’t take it personally.’

Meanwhile, Bennett believes Pompey need to be aware of a Gillingham outfit motivated to make an impression today (2.30pm).

The Gills are looking for a new boss with Peter Taylor in caretaker charge.

He said: ‘A lot of teams do get an extra oomph when there’s a change.

‘They know their next manager might be watching and the game is televised.

‘If they want to keep their place in the team, they know they’ve got a chance to make an impression.

‘I just think it’s about us, though, and what we do.

‘It’s about how we impose ourselves on the game.’