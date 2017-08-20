Bennett targets another century at Pompey

Have your say

Kyle Bennett revealed his pride after making his 100th Pompey appearance.

The forward moved to Fratton Park in July 2015 from Doncaster and has proved to be a key player.

During his Blues career he has scored 13 goals and was an indispensable figure on the road to League Two glory last season.

Bennett committed his future to Pompey earlier this summer by signing a new three-year deal.

He marked his century appearance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Walsall and has now set his sights on 200 games.

‘I was told after the game and it is quite mad – it goes too quick,’ said Bennett.

‘It’s a great achievement for myself.

‘Playing 100 games for any club in just over two seasons is brilliant.

‘They probably play me because of my banter in the dressing room and it keeps everyone happy!

‘But it is great. For the two seasons I have been here, I would call them successful, which makes it more of a personal achievement.

‘Why not try and make 200 appearances now?’

Bennett was surprisingly omitted from Pompey’s starting XI against Walsall.

Kenny Jackett opted to play Milan Lalkovic on the left of the attacking three after he returned to full fitness.

The 26-year-old replaced Drew Talbot midway through the first half, though, after the defender limped off with a hamstring problem.

After a lacklustre 3-0 loss at Oxford United the previous weekend, Brett Pitman’s 74th-minute penalty earned the Blues a hard-earned point against the Saddlers.

The captain cancelled out Luke Leahy’s close-range strike on 47 minutes and ensured Pompey did not suffer back-to-back defeats.

Bennett admitted he was disappointed not to be involved from kick off.

But he believes his side took a forward step by reacting in the correct manner when going a goal down.

Bennett added: ‘It was disappointing not to be playing for the start.

‘I would say 80 to 90 per cent of games I have been involved in have been starts here.

‘It can be difficult to get your head around it.

‘Once you do, you back all of the lads. Obviously, Milan slotted in and he did great.

‘It’s frustrating to give a goal away so early into the second half.

‘But unlike at Oxford, we got straight back into it and earned a draw.

‘It’s a forward step as we conceded at Oxford and completely fell apart.

‘Towards the end, we looked like we were going to go on and win the game.’

– WILL ROONEY