Blackburn 3-0 Pompey: Match ratings

Nathan Thompson was named The News man of the match in yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

Here’s how Jordan Cross rated the Blues defender’s performance, plus that of his Pompey team-mates.

Nathan Thompson in action for Pompey against Blackburn yesterday Picture: Joe Pepler

Match Ratings:

Luke McGee: Left exposed – 6

Nathan Thompson: Didn’t damage reputation – 7

Christian Burgess: Struggled as conditions deteriorated – 5

Matt Clarke: Tested by Rovers’ front pair – 5

Dion Donohue: Response will show much about character – 4

Ben Close: Struggled to weather storm – 5

Stuart O’Keefe: Tried to stem tide – 6

Jamal Lowe: Influenced waned – 5

Kyle Bennett (2): Faded after bright start – 6

Maty Kennedy (3): Unusually quiet – 5

Oli Hawkins (1): Fed on scraps – 5

Subs:

(1) Brett Pitman (63 minutes): Couldn’t influence proceedings – 5

(2) Conor Chaplin (64 minutes): Unable to make impact – 5

(3) Kal Naismith (76 minutes):