Blackburn 3-0 Pompey: Match ratings

Nathan Thompson was named The News man of the match in yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.
Here’s how Jordan Cross rated the Blues defender’s performance, plus that of his Pompey team-mates.
Match Ratings:
Luke McGee: Left exposed – 6
Nathan Thompson: Didn’t damage reputation – 7
Christian Burgess: Struggled as conditions deteriorated – 5
Matt Clarke: Tested by Rovers’ front pair – 5
Dion Donohue: Response will show much about character – 4
Ben Close: Struggled to weather storm – 5
Stuart O’Keefe: Tried to stem tide – 6
Jamal Lowe: Influenced waned – 5
Kyle Bennett (2): Faded after bright start – 6
Maty Kennedy (3): Unusually quiet – 5
Oli Hawkins (1): Fed on scraps – 5
Subs:
(1) Brett Pitman (63 minutes): Couldn’t influence proceedings – 5
(2) Conor Chaplin (64 minutes): Unable to make impact – 5
(3) Kal Naismith (76 minutes):