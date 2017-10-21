Blackburn 3-0 Pompey: They said what...

Have your say

Pompey suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers today.

Here we provide some of the verdicts on the game from those close to the action.

Kenny Jackett

I felt Blackburn looked more solid – and more solid at the back.

Up to the first goal there was one clearcut chance at either end.

Then we’ve made a real poor mistake to give them the goal.

Blackburn never made those kind of mistakes.

We had to work hard to earn our chances – and for us there were too many times when we gifted them chances in front of our goal.

Tony Mowbray (Blackburn Rovers manager)

I was a bit annoyed (with the Dominic Samuel sending off) because I felt that the referee should have dealt with the incident before it got to the stage where he was sent off.

I can’t stand here and defend that, you can’t go around kicking people on the pitch as he did.

He’s apologised, he will get disciplined because we are going to be without our main centre forward for three games which we will have to try and win.

(Quotes from the Lancashire Telegraph)

Dion Donohue

It wasn’t good enough from us today, we couldn’t really get going and that was frustrating.

I hold my hands up for the first goal. It’s something I must learn from.

In the end we got the result our performance deserved.

We must now go back to the training ground and work hard.

Jordan Cross

Pompey fell to a comprehensive defeat in farcical conditions.

But the Blues couldn’t offer up the elements as an excuse after an insipid display in which Tony Mowbray’s side were better in every department.

Rovers were more robust, adapted to the torrential wind and rain better, more threatening and gave little away at the back.

Jackett offered no excuses after the game for the loss, and rightly so.

Neil Allen (via Twitter)

Atrocious conditions yet Pompey were awful and Blackburn impressive.

Lacked guile & brawn. Too many off-days and another poor away display.