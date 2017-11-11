Blackpool 2-3 Pompey: They said what?

Two Brett Pitman goals, plus Ben Close’s maiden goal for Pompey, earned Kenny Jackett’s side a 3-2 win at Blackpool today.

Here’s what those close to the action had to say about the game...

Ben Close

It was a relief to score my first Pompey goal. I have dreamed about it even before I joined the club.

It was great seeing faces in the crowd that I know when I celebrated.

Tuesday’s performance against Charlton gave us momentum for today and it was a good overall display from us.

Kenny Jackett

The game opened up in the second half and we did well going forward.

I thought we showed a lot of heart and character to come back from being pegged back twice and got a deserved winner in the end.

This is a difficult place to come and get a win so we can be happy with what we’ve achieved.

It’s been a good week after the win at Charlton on Tuesday.

We could have dealt with their goals better which came from two crosses into the box but we’ve been able to battle back and we are delighted to send our fans home happy.

They were here in great numbers again and were fantastic.

Gary Bowyer via blackpoolfc.co.uk

We’re disappointed with that (the manner of the goals).

We did well bringing it back in the second half but we gave it away cheaply. The manner of the goals was not acceptable.

We’ve done a lot of work on set plays so it’s disappointing from our point of view, they were poor goals

You’ve seen the character and the spirit from the boys, they’ve worked really hard but it’s not been enough today.

Howard Frost (journalist at game)

You would never have imagined a scoreline like this after such a mundane first half.

But Pompey were full value for the three points after dominating the second 45 minutes.

Ben Close was impressive, hitting his first competitive goal in Pompey colours and although the Blues so nearly squandered a deserved victory, they sent their travelling fans home happy with Pitman’s late winner.

Will Rooney (Pompey reporter)

It was a pulsating affair at Bloomfield Road and Pompey’s performance was a testament to their character.

There were a few puzzled faces when the Blues’ line-up was announced, but Kenny Jackett got his selection spot on.

Ben Close blossoms as every game goes by and is growing into a fine League One footballer – his maiden goal was the icing on the cake.

Brett Pitman was brought in from Ipswich to score goals and yet again produces the goods with two instinctive finishes.

The win was much needed after three League One defeats and it can hopefully galvanise a winning streak for the Blues.