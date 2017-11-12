Blackpool 2 Pompey 3: Gaffer for the Day

Matt Wheatley, 40, from Oxfordshire, delivers his verdict on Pompey’s win at Blackpool.

• I bet you weren’t expecting that scoreline at half-time.

Brett Pitman opens the scoring with Pompey in control. Picture: Joe Pepler

Not at all. The first half was largely forgettable.

Our team selection surprised me and I thought our back four was a bit strange.

Matt Clarke is a good central defender but I don’t think he’s suited to left-back.

He was comfortable in the first half but was exposed when Blackpool brought on Dolly Menga after the break.

• And that was when the game kicked into life.

Absolutely. When Pitman put us in front, we looked dominant and in full control.

We had a few more chances, including a Christian Burgess header, and I was never worried when Blackpool attacked.

Then they went and equalised and I couldn’t believe it. I was thinking we had thrown it away. But fair play to the boys for digging in and responding to losing their lead twice.

It was great to be in the away end when that Pitman winner went in.

• What was the difference between the two halves?

I think the manager told the Pompey players at half-time that Blackpool were there for the taking.

We had a bit more belief and were more direct after the break, which definitely played a part in the goals for me.

To be pegged back twice, you would have thought we would have folded but we dug in and Pitman was once again in the right place at the right time towards the end.

• Who stood out for you in a Pompey shirt?

Danny Rose was tidy and buzzing about all over the place.

Ben Close had a good game, too. Some supporters have been on his back on social media at times but I think he’s done well for a long time now. He was our standout player, in my opinion.

Kyle Bennett is frustrating as you know he’s got the skill but got knocked off the ball too easily on Saturday.

• A first league win in four matches, then, and the hope is that Pompey can kick on from here.

If you look at the League One table, we’re only three points off the play-offs so those three defeats on the bounce hasn’t set us back too much.

We can get momentum from the Blackpool win and we need to follow that up at Fratton Park on Saturday against Southend.