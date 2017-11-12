Search

Blackpool 2 Pompey 3 – Match ratings

Danny Rose celebrates Pompey's win. Picture: Joe Pepler
Danny Rose celebrates Pompey's win. Picture: Joe Pepler
Kal Naismith congratulates Ben Close for his goal Picture: Joe Pepler

Blackpool 2-3 Pompey: They said what?

0
Have your say

Will Rooney runs the rule over Pompey’s 3-2 victory against Blackpool.

Pompey

Luke McGee – Crucial finger-tip stop at the death 8

Gareth Evans – Brilliant cross in build-up to second goal 7

Oli Hawkins – So unfortunate to score own goal after a great display 8

Christian Burgess – Provided Pitman’s winner 7

Matt Clarke – Adapted seamlessly in left-back role 7

Ben Close – Goal capped off a sublime performance 9

Danny Rose – Solid return to the team 7

Jamal Lowe – Worked hard down the right 7

Kal Naismith – Had a point to prove 7

Kyle Bennett* – Had his moments 6

Brett Pitman – A natural in front of goal 9

Substitutes

Dion Donohue* (87 mins)

Blackpool

Ryan Allsop – Made two decent stops in lead up to two goals 6

Ollie Turton – Shored up his flank 6

Will Aimson – No nonsense performance 6

Curtis Tilt – Lost Pitman for his first goal 5

Colin Daniel – Lively effort down the left 6

Jimmy Ryan – Dead-ball specialist 7

Jay Spearing – Spread the play well 7

Viv Soloomon Otabor – A threat every time he went forward 8

Callum Cooke** – Didn’t have much impact 5

Danny Philliskirk* – So, so 5

Nathan Delfousenso – Struggled playing with his back to goal 5

Substitutes

Dolly Menga* (71 mins) – Changed the game on his debut 7

Aemand Gnandduillet** (87 mins)