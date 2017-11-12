Blackpool 2 Pompey 3 – Match ratings

Will Rooney runs the rule over Pompey’s 3-2 victory against Blackpool.
Pompey
Luke McGee – Crucial finger-tip stop at the death 8
Gareth Evans – Brilliant cross in build-up to second goal 7
Oli Hawkins – So unfortunate to score own goal after a great display 8
Christian Burgess – Provided Pitman’s winner 7
Matt Clarke – Adapted seamlessly in left-back role 7
Ben Close – Goal capped off a sublime performance 9
Danny Rose – Solid return to the team 7
Jamal Lowe – Worked hard down the right 7
Kal Naismith – Had a point to prove 7
Kyle Bennett* – Had his moments 6
Brett Pitman – A natural in front of goal 9
Substitutes
Dion Donohue* (87 mins)
Blackpool
Ryan Allsop – Made two decent stops in lead up to two goals 6
Ollie Turton – Shored up his flank 6
Will Aimson – No nonsense performance 6
Curtis Tilt – Lost Pitman for his first goal 5
Colin Daniel – Lively effort down the left 6
Jimmy Ryan – Dead-ball specialist 7
Jay Spearing – Spread the play well 7
Viv Soloomon Otabor – A threat every time he went forward 8
Callum Cooke** – Didn’t have much impact 5
Danny Philliskirk* – So, so 5
Nathan Delfousenso – Struggled playing with his back to goal 5
Substitutes
Dolly Menga* (71 mins) – Changed the game on his debut 7
Aemand Gnandduillet** (87 mins)