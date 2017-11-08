Blackpool v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Here’s our Pompey away travel guide for Blackpool, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley.

The Pompey Supporters’ Trust, club and police will provide fans with help and advice as they follow the Blues on the road. For up to date match day information, follow @PompeyfcCop on Twitter.

• THE GROUND: Bloomfield Road; Opened: 1899; Capacity: 17,338; Record attendance: 38,098

Pompey supporters make another long trip north – this time to Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road ground.

The Tangerines’ stadium is situated on Seasiders Way, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 6JJ – and the ground has a capacity of just under 17,000.

And Blues supporters will be in the Stan Mortensen North Stand at one end of the pitch.

A statue of Mortensen – a Blackpool legend – is situated outside the stadium, behind the North Stand which bears his name.

Meanwhile, outside the main entrance is a statue of Jimmy Armfield.

• GETTING THERE: To get to Bloomfield Road, leave the M6 at junction 32 and follow the M55 towards Blackpool.

After approximately 12 miles – at the end of the M55, take the second exit at the roundabout.

This bring you on to Yeadon Way, which leads directly to Seasiders Way where Bloomfield Stadium is found.

For up to date, on the day, travel information, log on to Twitter and follow @PompeyfcCop.

• CAR PARKING: There is very limited parking at Bloomfield Road but there are pay-and-display car parks on the other side of Seasiders Way, near the ground.

Please note these car parks near the ground still charge after 6pm, so don’t get caught out and end up with a parking ticket.

There are on street parking restrictions near the ground.

• BY TRAIN: The journey from Portsmouth will take around six-and-a-half hours. Trains run from London Euston, changing at Preston.

There will be rail replacement buses from Preston to Blackpool North. Blackpool North is about two miles from the ground.

Take a taxi or cross the road to the bus station and catch the number 11 bus towards Lytham St Annes.

Get off at the Old Bridge House pub and walk down Lonsdale Road to the ground.

• EATING & DRINKING: An ongoing ethical dispute with the club’s owners over what they regard as very poor custodianship and dreadful treatment of supporters in recent seasons has led to many Blackpool fans refusing to renew their season tickets and boycotting home games.

As part of this ‘Not A Penny More’ boycott, the Blackpool Supporters’ Trust are asking Pompey fans not to support the owners by buying food and drink from local pubs and chippies outside the ground.

They respect that, as visiting supporters, we want to come and support our team but ask that we do not buy any food, drinks or programmes inside the ground.

For more information, go online and visit the Blackpool Supporters’ Trust website blackpoolsupporterstrust.com

About five minutes’ walk from the ground is Festival Park. It is found on Rigby Road, FY1 5EP and has a number of food outlets, including McDonalds, Frankie & Benny’s and the Swift Hound Flaming Grill.

The Old Bridge House, which is found at 124 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ, welcomes away fans. It is a family pub which shows live sport and serves bar snacks.

At 233 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6AH – between the South and Central piers – is The Manchester Bar. This serves pub grub and has large screens showing sport.

Near Blackpool South railway station, at 237 Lytham Road, FY1 6ET, is The Auctioneer. Formerly a Wetherspoons pub, the Auctioneer serves real ale and food.

Otherwise, there are a number of food vans near the ground and plenty of other pubs and places to eat in Blackpool town centre.

Saturday, November 11 is Remembrance Day. Football clubs throughout the country will be paying their respects.

As an alternative to the club’s official remembrance ceremony – because many Blackpool supporters are boycotting home fixtures – the supporters’ trust has decided to organise the laying of a poppy wreath and two minutes’ silence outside the ground.

This will take place opposite the main entrance at the West Stand with Pompey supporters all welcome.