Blackpool v Pompey: The Opposition View

It’s been a busy week at Blackpool!

Monday’s events in the High Court were momentous for Tangerines fans.

That’s because of the expectations which come with the Oyston family having to pay £31m to former director Valeri Belokon.

It’s a huge moment, because people can’t see now how the Oystons can hold on to the club. That’s the way people are thinking anyway.

So now selling the club is the only way for them to recoup some of that cash.

The saga is still likely to rumble on for weeks and months yet, though, and it’s what people are talking about.

The Oystons have made no statement since the judgement. The likelihood is they’ll speak to their legal team and look at appealing.

At the end of the day, though, they have to find £10m in 28 days, so it’ll be interesting to see if they pay that first.

The fans have long protested over the way their club has been handled, and that means there will probably be more Portsmouth fans at the game than Blackpool.

The protests have intensified over the past couple of seasons since the back-to-back relegations to League Two.

Fans who’d been going 50 or 60 years took the choice not to go. That must have been hard for them.

Things became a farce when text messages from Karl Oyston abusing a fan surfaced and they started suing people.

It became a complete farce on and off the pitch, but there’s now light at the end of the tunnel. If not the end, it looks like the beginning of the end.

Despite suffering a Cup upset last week, manager Gary Bowyer felt his players played quite well.

At the start of the season they were among the favourites to go down. Perhaps that was understandable given they finished seventh last season in League Two.

It’s a completely different set-up now, though, and completely different side.

So a solid mid-table finish wouldn’t go amiss, especially as they’ve been in and around the play-offs so far.

The messages from the players and staff is they can get close to the play-offs, although their form has dipped of late.

That run has coincided with Bowyer losing four or five players who are the spine of the team.

Jimmy Ryan, however, is back after injury and is a key creative spark for the team.

He’d be the one to look out for, and his pinpoint passing is a big asset for the team.