Blues boss: Centre-half role not for Thompson

Have your say

Kenny Jackett admits he does not anticipate Nathan Thompson playing at centre-half in his Pompey side.

The summer recruit from Swindon Town is regarded as a versatile defensive performer, even capable of a central midfield role.

Pompey boss: Centre-half role not for Thompson Kenny Jackett

However, it is at right-back where Jackett feels the 26-year-old is best equipped to perform at Fratton Park.

Aside from filling in at centre-back against Oldham, Thompson has started nine matches at full-back.

In the process, he has impressed the Fratton faithful with his no-nonsense tackling, while was involved in goals against Fleetwood and Gillingham.

And Jackett is convinced Thompson has found his most effective role.

He said: ‘Apart from losing Tommy Rowe in the header at Doncaster, Nathan has made very few mistakes and overall been very impressive.

‘He also has good leadership qualities, which we do need at times.

‘Our talking and information has to be better and he is one of those who can come to the fore and is capable of it.

‘For me, he is quite a natural right-back.

‘I’m not saying I wouldn’t use him at centre-half. I understand at Swindon it was a three but he was a sweeper with two big ’uns.

‘In my four-man defensive set-up, I could use him at centre-back because of his experience but it wouldn’t be ideal.

‘I would want somebody physically imposing.

‘You want somebody with the height to handle playing against Craig Davies and Eoin Doyle at Oldham or at Gillingham with Conor Wilkinson and Sean Clare, playing just off him.

‘Physically you need your centre-backs to be able to handle that type of onslaught

‘And I really I brought Nathan here to be right-back.’