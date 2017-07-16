Bognor thanks as they offer Pompey rock-hard test

Bognor thanked Pompey after they gave them a stern test of their credentials in the one-off warm-up.

The Rocks stepped in to provide tough opposition for the Blues after their pre-season trip to Eastleigh was called off.

And the new National League South side pushed Kenny Jackett’s side hard throughout as they went down to a 2-0 loss.

Bognor called off a scheduled game on July 18 with Pompey not planning to send a full first-team squad.

In the end, an entertaining affair took place and Rocks first-team coach, Darin Killpartrick, was appreciative.

He said: ‘We’re so grateful to Kenny bringing the team down.

‘It’s massive for us.

‘I hope we looked after them to our best ability.

‘We’re genuinely very grateful to Portsmouth for coming down here.

‘We can’t thank them enough.’

Killpartrick highlighted the threat of Conor Chaplin in what he believed was an entertaining affair.

And despite the gulf in leagues between the clubs, he rightly felt his side held their own.

Killpartrick added: ‘It was an exceptional game of football for our second friendly.

‘They had the better of it possession-wise and chances but I thought in the second half we contained them quite well.

‘I thought their movement was excellent down the side of our centre-halves but we defended and deflected quite well.

‘Pompey pressed us in threes and fours and do that quite well – and the boy Chaplin is lively.

‘But we had a good 15 or 16 minute swing when we were in control of the game.

‘They are a lot fitter than us, though, and gripped hold of us at the end of the half.’

Bognor have needed to deal with summer managerial upheaval after reaching National League South.

But Killpartrick, along with long-serving Jack Pearce and Gary Charman, are all mucking in.

He said: ‘It’s getting used to all roles and responsibilities.

‘Once we do that the ship should sail more smoothly.’