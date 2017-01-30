Bolton sign Long – but retain interest in Pompey target

Bolton have bolstered their strike force by recruiting Chris Long from Burnley.

However, they remain interested in Pompey target Eoin Doyle as the transfer window enters its penultimate day.

Long, a former England under-20 international, has joined the League One side on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

It takes the Trotters to a Football League-enforced maximum squad number of 23, thereby preventing them signing any more players.

However, boss Phil Parkinson is keen to create more space to enable him to strengthen his squad further with the recruitment of Preston’s Doyle.

With Pompey having shown interest in Jamie Proctor, if such a move can be pushed through it would benefit the Macron Stadium club.

However, the Blues have made Doyle their priority and are hopeful he can instead be brought to Fratton Park.

Bradford are another club to have their eyes on the in-demand Doyle.

Although Stuart McCall’s main striking target is Carlisle’s Charlie Wyke, as they seek to boost their goal return.