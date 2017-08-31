Boss challenges Pompey to become TV stars

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is looking forward to Pompey showcasing their talents to a wider audience this Sunday as they face Rotherham in League One (2.30pm).

The Fratton Park fixture is being broadcast on Sky Sports – the Blues’ first appearance there this season.

Jackett will be looking to see his new club make the most of the platform to enhance their reputation.

And he will be boosted by a raft of fresh faces after a busy transfer deadline day saw Stuart O’Keefe, Ollie Hawkins and Damien McCrory pen deals at Pompey.

He said: ‘I am looking forward to it.

‘The TV cameras are here and it’s an opportunity to put on a good show.

‘It won’t be just in front of our supporters but also a big chunk of the nation.’