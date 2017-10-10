Boss highlights Pompey danger man

Have your say

Matty Kennedy has been highlighted as a Pompey danger man.

Kenny Jackett believes the Scottish international is showing what a threat he can be to defences in League One.

Kennedy grabbed his second goal since arriving on loan from Cardiff against Gillingham on Sunday.

The 22-year-old also caught the eye with his direct running and attacking intent at Priestfield

Jackett feels Kennedy is a player Pompey need to feed the ball to as often as possible.

That will see him causing worries for opposing defences.

Jackett said: ‘He played well against Gillingham. The more we can give him the ball the better really.

‘He can go either side and he’s been good for us.

‘I’ve been pleased with him so far and the more we can get the ball to him the better.

‘He’ll be a danger man for us.’