Boss Jackett fuming with Pompey errors

KENNY JACKETT blasted Pompey’s defending after contributing to their own Sixfields downfall.

The Blues tumbled to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Northampton last night, despite a spirited second-half display.

Matty Kennedy’s first goal for the club was all they had to show following profligacy in front of goal.

Yet the real issue was at the other end of the pitch, where three defensive errors left the visitors with a mountain to climb.

It contrasted with the strong display produced at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

And Jackett was fuming with the manner of the loss.

He said: ‘We had the wind in the first half and, in a period in which we controlled the game quite well, we gave two goals away.

‘That was disappointing and then we started the second half well and got a goal back and really looked like we had other chances to get back into the game and make it 2-2.

‘Then we gave a very, very poor goal away for the third when we needed to do better.

‘The first goal for them was probably a very good goal.

‘Adam (May) got sidestepped in midfield, but they played the ball between the left-back and left centre-half, while the keeper (Luke McGee) is slightly caught in no-man’s land.

‘The second goal is a wide free-kick which has just got over our number one defender and number two and number three – which was the left-back and a central midfield player.

‘They haven’t been dominating that area and that is a crucial area to be honest, in terms of a wide free-kick.

‘The third goal was a very, very poor one in terms of organisation, such a basic error.

‘Matt Kennedy comes over for a drink, Luke kicks it into the wrong area and we didn’t recover.

‘The right-back has put the ball into the box and we are 3-1 down and it’s too far for us to get back in a period where we were on the up.

‘It cost us.’

Chris Long opened the scoring on 18 minutes when slipped through by Shaun McWilliams, finishing against the exposed McGee.

Then on 32 minutes, Matt Grimes’ free-kick from the right caused problems in the Pompey box, with Matt Clarke chesting it in at the far post for an own goal.

The scoreline was completed on 70 minutes when Long grabbed his second of the game after being left unmarked at the far post.

Some aspects of the Pompey performance were good and they will be encouraged with the amount of chances they created.

They also dominated the shots on goal but it was disappointing to see the way they conceded on a night when it could have been different.

Jackett added: ‘There is some frustration.

‘There were some good points, no doubt, but results are the bottom line, and the two-goal margin was just too hard to make up.’