Boss unsure if Pompey winger needs operation

Kenny Jackett is unsure if Milan Lalkovic will need an operation to treat his ongoing Achilles injury.

The winger has suffered from the problem for the majority of the season – a consequence of wearing boots one-and-a-half sizes too small.

Lalkovic returned to play 58 minutes of the Blues’ 1-0 win against Charlton on Tuesday night.

However, his comeback has been cut short again after aggrevating his Achilles in the Checkatrade Trophy match at The Valley.

The former Chelsea man will miss Saturday’s trip to Blackpool in League One.

Jackett feels the Slovakian’s frustrations and is unsure what treatment Lalkovic needs to overcome the complaint.

The Pompey boss said: ‘It’s something we’ve not been aware of – he’s had an Achilles injury for almost the full season, which is frustrating.

‘It’s an injury that football finds out.

‘He thinks he’s okay and then it comes back – it’s frustrating for him.

‘I don’t know whether it will end up him having an operation or if he will have further injections and more time (resting).

‘The wide areas is probably our strongest area, with Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans, Matty Kennedy, Kyle Bennett and Kal Naismith.

‘Milan needs a run if he’s going to displace those on a long-term basis. It is tough to come in and out of the team.’