Boss will get full backing from board

JAY SADLER will be given the full backing from the Pompey Ladies board in the bid to lift the club back into Super League contention.

The departures of so many key players in recent seasons have hit the team hard.

They were beaten 5-0 by FA Premier League southern division leaders Cardiff on Sunday.

The result highlighted the gap that needs to be bridged for the Blues to get back up there.

Sarah Kempson became the latest experienced player to exit the club last week.

She joined FA Women’s Super League Two side Millwall Lionessess.

It’s another blow for the Blues.

They are currently seventh in the FA Premier League southern division and can’t afford to lose their top players.

Chairman Mick Williams and his wife Ann have been supporting the club financially this season.

The Blues appointed Sadler as permanent boss last week and are determined to ensure everything possible is done to get back at the top next season.

It will be a tough task but the chairman is hopeful the team will now be more settled and can make progress.

He said: ‘Jay will have all the support Ann, I, and the board can give him.

‘It’s not going to be easy but we will soldier on.

‘Jay has the utmost respect and support from the board.

‘He is a very good coach, the players like him and we have a good team spirit.

‘We are optimistic for the future.

‘Jay has good plans for the future and so do we as a club.’

Cardiff, Spurs, Charlton and Coventry are fighting it out at the top for the title.

Pompey were beaten 5-0 in Wales as Sadler had the toughest possible first league match in charge as permanent boss, taking on the leaders.

But as temporary boss he had a good record.

He will be under no illusions about the size of the task ahead and is relishing the opportunity to lift the club back towards the top of the table.

Unfortunately the departure of top scorer Kempson will not help the cause but the chairman understands why she has moved on.

Williams added: ‘Sarah Kempson has left and it shows what we are up against.

‘It’s testament to Portsmouth, though.

‘We have had so many players go on to Super League teams.

‘It would be lovely if they could do it with Portsmouth.’

The Pompey Ladies development squad put in an excellent performance on Sunday to record a 3-1 win against high-flying Charlton.