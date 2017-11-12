Bowyer: Manner of Pompey’s goals not acceptable

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer criticised his side’s defending as Pompey claimed a late win in a pulsating second half at Bloomfield Road.

The Blues returned home from their trip to the north west with a welcome three away points following Brett Pitman’s winner on 86 minutes.

The Tangerines thought they’d secured at least a share of the spoils on two occasions when they cancelled out goals from Kenny Jackett’s team.

Pitman’s opener on 52 minutes – when he was left unmarked to slot home after Blackpool keeper Ryan Allsop had parried Ben Close’s deflected effort – was matched on 74 minutes when the impressed Viv Solomon-Otabor equalised.

Then Close was able to scored his maiden competitive goal for Pompey on 80 minutes when the hosts failed to clear their lines – only for Oli Hawkins to register an own goal moments later in what looked to be the final act in an enthralling encounter.

However, Pitman had other ideas and he headed home four minutes from the end to ensure back-to-back home defeats – plus three successive league losses – for Pool.

Speaking to Blackpoolfc.co.uk, Bowyer said: ‘We’re disappointed with that (the manner of the goals).

‘We did well bringing it back in the second half but we gave it away cheaply.

‘The manner of the goals was not acceptable.

‘We’ve done a lot of work on set plays so it’s disappointing from our point of view, they were poor goals.

‘You’ve seen the character and the spirit from the boys, they’ve worked really hard but it’s not been enough.

‘Back-to-back defeats is not good enough.

‘We’ve not been competitive enough in the last two games and that will change this week.’

The result – Pompey’s third League One away win of the season – saw the Blues leapfrog the Tangerines in the table, with Jackett’s side now placed 11th in the standings and Pool 13th.