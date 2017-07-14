Bradbury: Natural goalscorer can ignite Pompey

Brett Pitman is a ‘natural goalscorer’ who can flourish at Fratton Park.

That is the glowing verdict delivered by former team-mate Lee Bradbury, who is convinced the new Pompey man can prove an excellent acquisition.

Pitman finalised a switch to the Blues yesterday, signing a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

It represents the second signing in a week for boss Kenny Jackett, who recruited goalkeeper Luke McGee on Wednesday.

Former Pompey favourite Bradbury spent three seasons spearheading the Bournemouth attack alongside Pitman.

And the Hawks boss is adamant the 29-year-old can be a Fratton Park success.

He said: ‘Brett is a natural goalscorer, probably one of the best finishers I played with at that League One and League Two level.

‘If he gets a look at goal he is lethal, his finishing is his best attribute.

‘Should he miss a chance it doesn’t affect him, he is very strong mentally – and I’d imagine he would be a very good signing for Pompey.

‘He’s a centre-forward who normally plays in a two, but as the game as developed – and him being an intelligent player – he will have learnt how to play as the nine and the 10.

‘For a few years I played up front with Brett and Sam Vokes. He was a young lad who had come over from Jersey, a really bright and up-and-coming player.

‘He’s gone off it a little bit as far as he hasn’t played too many games recently at Ipswich, he has not really hit it off there.

‘But he remains a very good finisher and the experience he can bring to the Pompey team will be a good one.

‘Brett’s not too bad in the air, he has good timing, but it’s not the strongest part of the game. He’s not really a target man, bullying centre-halves is not his role.

‘He will score goals, though, whether it be from distance or going on runs. If you can get him firing on all cylinders, he would be a very good signing.’

Conor Chaplin is currently seen by supporters as Pompey’s primary hope of getting goals this season.

Meanwhile, Curtis Main and Michael Smith are bidding to put behind them disappointing campaigns which saw them fall well out of favour.

Nicke Kabamba is also an option and continues to net in reserve fixtures.

Bradbury believes Pitman can create a deadly partnership with Chaplin.

He added: ‘I am sure the Pompey fans would be excited at that combination, I would think it would work quite well.

‘Brett was one that always wanted to run the line as well, but can also pick the ball up and have a pop.

‘I would say that could be an exciting partnership.’