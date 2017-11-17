Brown’s scouting mission ahead of Pompey trip

Have your say

Phil Brown was in the stands for Pompey’s win at Blackpool – and he was impressed by the Blues’ performance.

Southend’s clash against Oldham was postponed last weekend as the Latics had four players called up for international duty.

As a result, the Shrimpers boss travelled to Bloomfield Road on a scouting mission ahead of his side’s trip to Fratton Park tomorrow (3pm).

Kenny Jackett’s troops battled to a 3-2 victory against the Tangerines, with Brett Pitman netting an 86th-minute winner.

Brown revealed it was a worthwhile trip to Blackpool and it gave him a good insight into Pompey’s style of football.

He told Southend’s official website: ‘I very rarely get the opportunity to watch the opposition the game beforehand but with us having the weekend off I went up to Blackpool to watch Portsmouth.

‘I got a hell of a lot from it.

‘There was a lot to like about their performance.

‘I learned a lot about the way they play, the style of football – and that for me is a rarity during the course of a season.

‘Certain things play into your hands and give you a bit of an advantage and other things don’t but it was a worthwhile venture going up to Blackpool to see Portsmouth.

‘But we’ve had a week on the training ground and that’s the other side of it.’