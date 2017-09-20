Brown: Time right to quit as Pompey Trust chairman

Ashley Brown insists the time is right to stand down as chairman of the Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST).

But he has pledged to remain on the group’s board.

With the changes in the summer it seemed like a good time to let somebody else take it forward Ashley Brown

Tomorrow night’s Trust AGM represents Brown’s last one as chairman, after almost six years serving in the role.

During that period he proved to be a pivotal figure in the successful fight to save the Blues from liquidation and subsequently took a place on the club board.

However, following Tornante’s takeover last month, he feels the climate is now right to quit the Trust’s helm.

And he will chair a final PST board meeting on Monday, September 25, before officially relinquishing duties.

Brown said: ‘It just seemed like a natural time to leave.

‘I have done the role now on and off for six years and been through some incredible times, putting a lot into it, and hopefully people acknowledge we did a reasonable job.

‘With the changes in the summer it seemed like a good time to let somebody else take it forward.

‘However, I wanted to make sure there was somebody willing to step in and do the job, and I think we have an excellent candidate on the board who can take on the role.

‘Although, I cannot talk about who that should be because others may be interested.

‘I still have two years left on the Trust board and, hopefully, I can be of help to whoever our new chairman is.

‘As it stands, I have two years left for me to be voted back in and, at the moment, I have every intention to continue on the Trust board.’

The Trust AGM will be held tomorrow in the Victory Lounge. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

– NEIL ALLEN