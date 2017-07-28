Budding reporters grab Jackett Pompey exclusive

Two budding sports reporters invited themselves to Pompey’s training ground - and nabbed an exclusive with Kenny Jackett!

Blues fans Jamie Hill and Charlie Fairhurst took a trip to the Blues’ Roko training base on Thursday in the hope of getting a chat with the club’s new manager.

The 10-year-old pairs’ efforts were rewarded when Jackett spent time speaking to them as his team gear up for the new campaign.

A noisy mower and windy conditions didn’t knock the intrepid duo out of their stride as they fired questions at the new Blues boss.

And they picked up some intriguing tit-bits as Jackett dropped hints about his starting line-up for the new season, as well as adding thoughts on Pompey’s early-season hopes and his personal ambitions.

Jackett even had time to praise the pair as Sky Sports reporters of the future, before the interview was uploaded to Hill’s YouTube channel.