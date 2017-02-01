Buoyant Catlin issues Pompey rallying cry

Mark Catlin toasted Pompey’s deadline day dealings and urged: Now it’s time to stick together.

Paul Cook instigated a hectic end to the January transfer window, with Eoin Doyle his crowning glory.

Everyone must now rally around and stick together. There will be ups and downs from now until the end of the season, let’s just get behind the team Mark Catlin

The striker’s overwhelming desire to reunite with his former Chesterfield and Sligo boss ensured the Blues trumped Bolton to secure him in a loan deal until the season’s end.

The 28-year-old is also available for the play-offs, should Pompey end there.

Wolves’ Aaron Simpson was another arrival, the 19-year-old to add competition for the right-back spot.

Departing Fratton Park was Ben Close on loan to Eastleigh, while Adam Buxton’s contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

In addition, Michael Smith was allowed to join Northampton on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Meanwhile, as previously pledged by the club, Conor Chaplin remained.

Catlin was delighted with the late transfer dealings.

And Pompey’s chief executive has called for unity as the club seek to win promotion from League Two.

He said: ‘We’ve had a great transfer window.

‘From the conversations I had with Paul over the course of yesterday, he is overjoyed with the squad he’s got.

‘He has all his bits of the jigsaw and now cannot wait for the next 19 games.

‘Everyone must now rally around and stick together.

‘There will be ups and downs from now until the end of the season, let’s just get behind the team.

‘As our league demonstrated last night, you cannot take any results for granted.

‘We have to concentrate on ourselves, get behind Paul, get behind the team and let’s see where it takes us.

‘Then we can debate the season at the end of it, not halfway through.

‘Paul got his top target in Eoin, getting him over the line was the big one for us, and we’ve got the young lad in at right-back (Simpson) who sounds a really good prospect.

‘All over the pitch we are quite strong now – and we shouldn’t underestimate the early work done to sign Jamal Lowe and Nicke Kabamba.

‘Now it gives us a great chance in the second half of the season.’

Meanwhile, Cook has trimmed his Pompey playing squad to accommodate the two new recruits.

Catlin added: ‘Adam was looking to play games. He comes from the north west so that was a good move for him.

‘Michael has gone to Northampton and hopefully will be given a good crack of the whip and find some form to come back refreshed in the summer.

‘There were a whole host of clubs interested in Michael but Northampton was a good fit for him.

‘With Eoin coming in – Nicke as well – it was a conversation between Michael and Paul.

‘He was looking to play games so a loan move out was logical for everyone.’