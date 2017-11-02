Burgess commits future to Pompey

Have your say

Christian Burgess has signed a new Pompey deal.

The defender has agreed a two-year extension to his existing contract, ensuring he’s tied down until 2020.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key part of the Blues set-up since arriving from Peterborough in 2015.

Burgess has made 103 appearances for Pompey, including 45 outings last term as his side lifted the League Two title.

That has been followed up with 15 games this season, with Kenny Jackett ensuring he remains a key figure in his side’s defence.