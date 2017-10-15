Burgess honoured to reach milestone with Pompey

Christian Burgess celebrated his 100th game for Pompey and admitted it was an ‘honour’ to reach the milestone.

The centre-half had been stuck on 99 appearances for the Blues after picking up a calf injury in the build up to last month’s defeat to Oldham.

Burgess missed three matches as a result but was straight back into the team for yesterday’s win over MK Dons.

His return helped Pompey pick up a clean sheet in the 2-0 victory.

And afterwards, Burgess – who arrived from Peterborough in the summer of 2015 – took to Twitter to thank fans for their support during his time at the club.

In his tweet, he said: ’Honour to make 100 appearances for @officialpompey – the support has been amazing since I first arrived!

‘Fingers crossed for 100 more #pup.’