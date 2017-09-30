Burgess misses out for Pompey

Have your say

Christian Burgess missed out on his 100th Pompey outing through injury.

The defender was sidelined with a calf problem collected in the mid-week victory over Bristol Rovers, so Nathan Thompson switched to centre-half.

That marked a recall at right-back for Drew Talbot in the only change to the side which won 3-0 on Tuesday night.

With Damien McCrory out with a twisted knee, Dion Donohue continued at left-back, while Conor Chaplin was again missing with a hamstring injury.

Talbot's promotion from the bench meant a return to the match-day squad for Danny Rose, taking his place among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Oldham included former Pompey loanee Eoin Doyle in their starting line-up.

During the build-up, the striker had been ruled out of a Fratton Park return through injury, but was named in the team this afternoon.

Pompey: McGee, Talbot, Thompson, Clarke, Donohue, Close, O'Keefe, Lowe, Pitman, Kennedy, Hawkins.

Subs Not Used; Bass, Rose, Main, Naismith, Bennett, Evans, Haunstrup.