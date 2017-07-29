Burgess missing from Pompey outing

Have your say

Christian Burgess was ruled out of today's final pre-season friendly at Crawley.

Pompey's central defender is sidelined with a knock collected in training this week, so Jack Whatmough replaced him at the Broadfield Stadium.

That was the only change to the team which lined-up against Bournemouth in last weekend's 2-1 defeat.

Carl Baker retained his spot in the centre of Kenny Jackett's midfield alongside Danny Rose, with Kal Naismith and Kyle Bennett out wide.

Pompey named nine substitutes, with out-of-favour duo Gary Roberts and Michael Smith again missing from the squad.

Pompey: McGee, Evans, Whatmough, Davies, Holmes-Dennis, Bennett, Baker, Rose, Naismith, Pitman, Chaplin.

Subs: Bass, Talbot, Main, Lalkovic, May, Lowe, Kabamba, Close, Haunstrup.