Burgess: Pompey capitalised on Doncaster title slip up

Christian Burgess believes Doncaster should have claimed the League Two title last term.

Now the former promotion rivals are tonight (7.45pm) pitched against each other in the surroundings of League One.

We kept the pressure on and went on a great run and kudos to us for stepping in Christian Burgess

Yet these days fortunes are contrasting.

In May, Paul Cook’s side clinched the League Two crown on a final day which ranks so memorable in the club’s history.

Rovers had completed the double over Pompey during that campaign, yet surrendered their grasp on top spot at the death following four successive defeats.

Following promotion for both clubs, Kenny Jackett’s men are one point off the play-offs following a third straight win in all competitions.

As for Darren Ferguson’s team, they are separated from the relegation zone by goal difference as they attempt to come to terms with the new level.

Burgess said: ‘Doncaster gave us a really good game at their place last season. I felt they were very good, and at home it was a little bit scrappy but they also beat us.

‘They lost the last four matches of the campaign so probably should have won the league at the end, but we won’t take them for granted tonight – that’s for sure.

‘I suppose they lost it more than we won it in the end, but we kept the pressure on and went on a great run and kudos to us for stepping in.

‘The last time we were there John Marquis finished really well and they hit us on the counter.

‘They played well and are a good side with really good players – and we have to be aware of them.’

Doncaster were one of two sides which completed the double over Pompey last season – the other was Stevenage.

In October 2016, Rovers won 2-1 at Fratton Park through goals from Marquis and Andy Williams.

The sides staged the rematch in January 2017 – a televised encounter which saw the Keepmoat Stadium hosts run out 3-1 winners, with Marquis netting twice.

Now they will meet tonight, with defender Burgess fresh from making his 100th Blues appearance.

He added: ‘It was brilliant to get to 100 games on Saturday, nice to finally get it ticked off. Obviously, it (the landmark) was supposed to be coming and then I picked up the calf injury.

‘It was good to finally get it done – with the clean sheet a bonus. Now I must move on and try to tick a few more.’