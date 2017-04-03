Burgess: Pompey’s hardest-earned shut out yet

Christian Burgess revelled in the hardest-earned clean sheet of Pompey’s season.

The defender believes the 19th shut out of his team’s campaign was the toughest to secure in the 2-0 success at Hartlepool.

Dave Jones’ side put the Blues under severe first-half pressure after falling a goal behind.

Paul Cook’s men stood firm, however, to inch towards making it to League One.

Burgess said: ‘It’s another step closer and a huge win for us.

‘It’s a tough place to come and they played some good stuff.

‘I always feel they are more difficult side to face at home.

‘They came at us and it was backs to the walls at the start.

‘After the goal, they came into the game more and it was a real tough period for us.

‘There were some good blocks from the lads at the back.

‘We’re delighted to have shown the resilience we did, because we’re always likely to have chances on the break.

‘It was just a real strong performance, full of character.

‘It was the hardest I’ve worked this season.

‘There was a period in the first half when it was like “blimey this is tough”.

‘They kept throwing everything at us and played really well.

‘They’ve got a very good front three. It took a real effort to keep them out.

‘Credit to the boys for the way they stood up to the test.

‘I’m just proud that the boys did it.

‘It was one where we had to dig in and show some nerve.

‘It wasn’t pretty but results are what we need.

‘We’ve spoken about that – and that summed it up, really.

‘Everybody worked really hard, especially in the second half, to see the result out.

‘It was a real test. It makes it extra pleasing to get the clean sheet.’

Pompey’s return of clean sheets this season makes for impressive viewing and has been key to their success.

Burgess feels there are a number of contributing factors to their miserly record.

He said: ‘It’s making good decisions, really.

‘The boys around me are all doing that.

‘Fordey (David Forde) has been real good for us, too.

‘He’s really strong coming for crosses and that helps. Coming for crosses when you’re on the back foot is really big.

‘I’m not sure why he’s taken any flak – he made it into the team of the year!

‘He’s picked up a lot of clean sheets and that’s pleasing for everybody.

‘Clarkey (Matt Clarke) has been playing well, too.

‘You won’t get two harder working midfield players in front of us than Danny Rose and Michael Doyle as well. They’ve been great.

‘So it’s a combination of those factors, really.’

Despite the feelgood factor created by the win, Burgess explained he and his team-mates and keeping their feet firmly on the floor.

He said: ‘It’s another three points in the bag and we’re looking to Yeovil at home now and to do the same again.’