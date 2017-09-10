Burgess: Pompey team-mate May is impressing

Have your say

A maiden away win of the season – yet another encouraging display in the continued development of Adam May.

Certainly Christian Burgess has been impressed by the contributions from his teenage team-mate.

May turned in an eye-catching display as Kenny Jackett’s side won 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The midfielder was handed his seventh successive start for the trip to Kingsmeadow and was paired with Stuart O’Keefe for consecutive games.

The home-grown youngster clearly has the belief of his manager as he retains his place in the Blues’ engine room. And Burgess also regards May’s performances highly.

He said: ‘Maysie is only young and still finding his feet, the experience will do him the world of good.

‘He won’t come up against that sort of test (against Wimbledon) every day and it’s great for him that he’s playing.

‘He needs to keep putting the performances in.

‘If he keeps his place then he should have a good season.

‘Maysie probably didn’t get as much of a chance last year, although we did have some fantastic midfielders.

‘He has bided his time well, so fair play. He’s got his chance under the new manager and taken it so far.

‘He just needs to keep on top and keep working hard, that’s the most important thing for young players.

‘He’s got a great opportunity now, though.

‘It’s important some of the senior lads stay on the young lads and push them to be better and keep their feet on the ground.

‘Hopefully he will be one to follow in Conor Chaplin’s footsteps and have a successful career here – perhaps even going on to better things.’

Pompey’s first win on their travels was secured with goals in either half from Brett Pitman and substitute Chaplin.

Pitman’s fourth goal of the season arrived from the penalty spot having been pushed by right-back Barry Fuller.

Then, within five minutes of his entrance for the injured Oliver Hawkins, Chaplin netted the second.

May was involved in the build-up for that decisive strike, capping an excellent personal display.

Burgess added: ‘Maysie’s got a great range of passing, he works hard, is a fit lad, and I thought he put in some great challenges.

‘He wasn’t afraid to mix it up, although I would say his passing is probably his best asset.

‘He doesn’t seem nervous. I think when you get out there and the ball gets to your feet you just do what you know.’