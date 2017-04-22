Burgess: Pompey won’t go into holiday mode

CHRISTIAN BURGESS has vowed Pompey won’t go into holiday mode for their final three games of the season.

And the defender still hasn’t given up on the Blues being crowned League Two champions.

When we get on the pitch, we have a competitive nature about us that we want to win Christian Burgess

Paul Cook’s men host Cambridge United today (3pm) having already achieved their promotion goal.

Fratton Park is expected to be in jubilant spirits as Pompey fans continue the promotion party after Monday’s 3-1 victory at Notts County.

With their place in League One next season secured, there could be the temptation for the players to put their feet up against the U’s.

But Burgess has insisted the Blues will be giving 100 per cent in each of their final games.

And he expects Cambridge to pose a big threat, given they remain in the play-off race.

Burgess said: ‘It’s quite crazy we have secured promotion with three games left.

‘It means the pressure is off, but I’m quite hopeful we’ll play some really good stuff today.

‘When we get on the pitch, we have a competitive nature about us that we want to win.

‘We do not want to give anything away.

‘We’re taking it deadly serious – the gaffer and Leam (Richardson) have made sure of that.

‘As a professional, you are always going to want to win.

‘Even if you have won the league, you will still want to show what you are all about.

‘We will not be taking today’s game lightly.

‘There will not be any let-up, that’s for sure.

‘Cambridge are still going for the play-offs.

‘They will come and we don’t want to be made fools of – we’ll be right at it.’

Pompey currently sit third in League Two on 78 points.

They are seven points behind leaders Doncaster and trail second-placed Plymouth Argyle by four points.

Donny slipped up on Bank Holiday Monday with a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Darren Ferguson’s side travel to Wycombe this afternoon.

Despite Wanderers sitting 13th, they are just two points adrift of the final play-off spot and have plenty to play for.

Meanwhile, Plymouth have a tricky visit to Colchester, who are also in the play-off picture.

Mathematically, Paul Cook’s side can still catch Doncaster if results go their way.

It would be an unlikely but remarkable achievement – and Burgess is ready to fight for the championship until the very end.

‘We can still win the league,’ he added.

‘If that happened it would be seriously something special.

‘We’re only seven points behind Doncaster.

‘You never know what could happen.

‘It should be a great day to celebrate with all the home fans at Fratton Park.’