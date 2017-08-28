Busy time valuable experience for Pompey keeper

LUKE McGEE believes he has gained some valuable experience after enjoying one of his busiest afternoons as a goalkeeper.

The 21-year-old summer recruit from Spurs delivered an outstanding display in the 1-1 draw at Wigan with a succession of top-quality saves as he stood defiantly in the face of a first-half onslaught.

Without his heroics, Pompey would have found themselves on the wrong end of a hammering as they struggled to contain a potent Wigan attack.

But the modest McGee played down his starring role as he focused on the future benefits to his all-round game.

He said: ‘It’s definitely up there with the busiest I have been in any game but I enjoyed it.

‘Teams have those sorts of spells for 45 minutes sometimes and it’s all about trying to stay in the game.

‘Sometimes you get caught up in the moment. When there is chance after chance coming at you, you don’t have time to think about things too much.

‘It was a bit of a blur but I made a few good saves which I was pleased about.

‘Games like that can only help in terms of my own experience and knowing how to deal with those situations when they come up again in the future.’

It will also be a welcome shot of confidence for the promising young keeper.

Especially because it played such a vital role in helping Pompey pick up a point from a contest in which they were second best for much of the game.

McGee added: ‘The boys had to dig deep and look after each other.

‘The performance in the second half showed how much we wanted to get back into it.

‘But I think we know it was a fantastic point for us.’

– Steve Wilson