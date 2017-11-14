‘Buzzing’ Chaplin hailed for his Pompey attitude

Have your say

Conor Chaplin’s Pompey attitude has been saluted.

The striker was handed the captain’s armband for last night’s Premier League Cup draw at Leicester.

He played the full 90 minutes as the Blues held the Foxes to a goalless draw at Holmes Park.

Chaplin has found game time hard to come by this season, with the 20-year-old making only four League One starts this term.

His last game from the off came in the 4-1 defeat of Fleetwood back in September, with the front man an unused substitute in Saturday’s victory at Blackpool.

He was joined in the Blues’ reserve-team line-up last night by fellow senior squad memebers Drew Talbot, Brandon Haunstrup, Adam May and Curtis Main.

Triallist and former Blackburn defender Adam Henley, was also involved.

Pompey coach Robbie Blake, who took charge of the game, lauded the home-grown favourite as Chaplin continues his bid to nail down a regular place in Kenny Jackett’s starting XI.

‘I spoke to Conor before the game. I told him I wanted him to be captain and he was buzzing,’ said Blake.

‘I think some professionals would think playing at that level doesn’t look good.

‘But Conor’s not like that. He shrugs it off and that shows what a great kid he is.

‘He shows good quality off the pitch and that will stand you in good stead to have a good career.

‘Only Conor will decide where he wants to go.

‘But as he starts learning the other side of the game in a number 10 role, covering those pockets and creating space for players he’ll improve.

‘That, coupled with his finishing, will make him a big asset.’