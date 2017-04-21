Cambridge plotting to spoil Pompey party

Cambridge United boss Shaun Derry is plotting to spoil the Pompey party.

The Blues secured promotion to League One after defeating Notts County 3-1 on Monday.

The majority of the travelling Fratton faithful stormed the Meadow Lane pitch at the final whistle and enjoyed an epic celebration with the Pompey players.

More jubilant antics are expected tomorrow at Fratton Park, but former Blues midfielder Derry is keen to capsize the Pompey party boat.

He told the Cambridge News: ‘It’s going to be a different type of atmosphere, more of a carnival atmosphere down at Fratton Park, and we’ve got to pay our respects to everybody down at Portsmouth.

‘They were expected to get promoted, but even though they were, to actually go and get it is a different thing.

‘A big well done to everybody down there, but we go there with an agenda of our own and we have to make sure we’re not part of that party.

‘It has to be what we’re all about and it will be tough.

‘There will be close to 20,000 fans there this weekend singing and dancing.

‘But sometimes when you go down to an atmosphere like that, it can galvanise the opposition and we’re hoping that’s definitely the case for us.

‘It’s an incredible atmosphere and to go and play in front of a huge crowd like that, one that’s full of voice as well, it can potentially give you a taster of what’s around the corner.’