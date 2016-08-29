Can this be Enda of Pompey shipping late goals?

Enda Stevens saluted Pompey’s new-found resilience after their latest clean sheet.

The Blues chalked up their third shutout in four games with their 1-0 success at Exeter.

Paul Cook’s side withstood a late charge from the Grecians after Gary Roberts put them in front with five minutes remaining.

But they put their bodies on the line to see out the game for the three points.

Stevens took satisfaction from his side’s resilience.

He said: ‘We’re away from home so we have to be careful at times.

‘We went to Morecambe and we found ourselves 2-0 down and chasing the game.

‘So, my view, was we needed to keep a clean sheet and let the attackers do the attacking.

‘It was a bit scrappy at times but we got the play in the second half and that clean sheet counted.

‘They were going to come to us and throw bodies at us after we scored. It was up to us to throw bodies on the line and defend properly.

‘There were last-ditch tackles but we deserved the clean sheet.’

Stevens felt keeper David Forde was an important cog in the defensive unit which repelled Exeter.

He said: ‘Clean sheets are what we hope for.

‘That’s our aim as a back four with Fordey behind us.

‘I thought he was excellent. He’s really come in and helped us massively.

‘He’s commanding and helped in the dressing room.

‘He comes for everything and give us confidence.

Stevens also drew confidence from Pompey putting two successes together on the bounce.

He said: ‘Back-to-back wins are important and winning away for the first time is important after a bit of a sluggish start.

‘It’s momentum and we have to take this forward into the two home games we have coming up in the league.

‘We have to keep up the level of performance and put the points on the board.’

– JORDAN CROSS