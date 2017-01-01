Captain Doyle leads way in Pompey averages

It’s a new year and there’s also a new player at the top of The News’ average Pompey ratings.

Michael Doyle has leapt to the top of the standings after an impressive month of December, overtaking Mr Consistency Matt Clarke at the summit.

He led by example, with the Irishman’s all-action midfield displays helping ensure the Blues remained unbeaten in the final month of the year.

Clarke remains in the top three.

However, the defender has been overtaken by Kyle Bennett, who has impressed towards the turn of the year.

The ratings for the season so far are based on the score given to each Blues player by our match-day team and divided by the number of matches they’ve played (substitute appearances included).

So here’s Pompey’s top-10 players ahead of tomorrow’s game with Luton.

Note: Only players who have played more than seven games have been included in this month’s list.