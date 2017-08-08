Carabao Cup: Plymouth thrashed... Oxford exit after extra-time

Have your say

A RUTHLESS display earned a comfortable first-round win for Bristol City at home to Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup.

The Robins, who scored three first-half goals in their opening league win over Barnsley on Saturday, hit the ground running quickly against Argyle too.

Jens Hegeler’s strike, Nathan Baker’s header, Korey Smith’s curler and teenager Freddie Hinds’ powerful hit put the hosts 4-0 up at the break.

Winger Jamie Paterson bent in a late fifth to complete the rout.

Pompey’s next opponents Oxford were also knocked out of the competition in extra-time.

Mo Eisa struck a brilliant winner as Cheltenham completed a stunning fightback from 3-1 down to in 4-3 at the Kassam Stadium.

Eisa fired an angled 25-yard shot into the top corner in the 99th minute for his second goal of the night.

But it was substitute Danny Wright who had turned the match for the Robins, diving to head home a Jordan Cranston cross in the 66th minute before bundling in a cross in stoppage time to take the game to an extra 30 minutes.

Accrington Stanley secured a dramatic late 3-2 victory over Championship side Preston North End to seal their place in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The hosts led when Ben Richards-Everton volleyed home but Jordan Hugill slotted in to equalise.

With four minutes to play, Jordan Clark gave the hosts the lead but Hugill levelled again in added time.

But Billy Kee struck in the third minute of stoppage time to give Stanley victory.