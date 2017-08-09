Cardiff 2 Pompey 1: Gaffer For A Day

Have your say

John Westwood, 54, from Petersfield, gives his verdict on Pompey’s performance at Cardiff City.

• Not a bad performance against a Championship side.

It wasn’t the best of games to watch but I thought we were superb.

In the first-half we dominated but as the game went on they commanded it a bit more.

Okay we lost but we haven’t lost any momentum having been beaten by a Championship side. I think it is onwards and upwards.

What a performance from the fans, as well. We had 851 supporters there.

Kenny Jackett must have been wowed, there’s no other club like Pompey.

We’ve got a manager who is shrewd. We’re out of the cup but consolidating in the league is what we need to prioritise.

• How did you rate Adam May and Brandon Haunstrup?

Haunstrup looked good and May did what he had to do.

They didn’t do anything they shouldn’t have done and both are good players to have in our squad.

With Tareiq Holmes-Dennis out injured, Haunstrup would be a decent replacement and he proved he’s strong and reliable.

• It was a good defensive display given the way they piled on the pressure.

That’s where our strength was last year and we’re showing it again.

Jack Whatmough is a great player. Against Rochdale he played well and again he was very good.

Luke McGee is fantastic and made some great saves.

Jackett has made some very shrewd signings during the summer.

All we need to strengthen is someone with a bit of experience who can shake things up.

• Who was your man of the match?

The whole team was great against a Championship side.

At this stage of the season, team spirit and partnerships are vital – they’re getting to know each other.

But if I had to give it to someone, it would be McGee as he made a couple of really important saves.

• John’s ratings: Luke McGee 9; Drew Talbot 8; Christian Burgess 8; Jack Whatmough 8; Brandon Haunstrup 8; Adam May 8; Danny Rose 8; Gareth Evans 8; Brett Pitman 8; Kyle Bennett 8; Kal Naismith 8