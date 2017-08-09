Cardiff 2 Pompey 1: Match ratings

Have your say

Chief sports writer Neil Allen delivers his verdict on who was hot or not in last night’s Carabao Cup clash.

• Pompey

Luke McGee: Some good stops 8

Drew Talbot: So solid 7

Christian Burgess: Tower of strength 8

Jack Whatmough: Never fazed 7

Brandon Haunstrup (Ben Close, 115mins): Stuck at it well 7

Danny Rose: Tireless, non-stop display 9

Adam May: Used ball superbly 8

Gareth Evans: Always an outlet 7

Brett Pitman (Conor Chaplin, 114mins): Some lovely touches 7

Kyle Bennett (Carl Baker, 98mins): Excellent energy 7

Kal Naismith (Nicke Kabamba, 65mins: Put himself about 6): Looked capable of creating 7

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Tom Davies, Curtis Main

• Cardiff

Brian Murphy: Always susceptible 6 (booked)

Greg Halford: Unlikely matchwinner 8

Sean Morrison: Calamitous own goal 6

Bruno Ecuele Manga: Powerful presence 7

Jazz Richards: Very confident 7

Matthew Kennedy (Junior Hoilett, 87mins): So bright and dangerous 8

Loic Damour (Joe Ralls, 102mins): Grew into game 7

Stuart O’Keefe: Barely involved 6

Lee Tomlin (Ibrahim Meite, 97mins): Always a threat 8

Anthony Pilkington (Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, 46mins: Made massive difference 9): Game passed him by 5

Danny Ward: Gave it everything 7

Subs not used: Neil Etheridge, Lee Peltier, Cameron Coxe.

• Attendance: 6,592 (851 away)

• Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire): Very good display 8

• MoM: Danny Rose: Industrious in Pompey’s engine room, demonstrating tremendous fight and work-rate throughout the game’s lengthy duration.

• We Want Him: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing: Introduced at half-time and lifted his team almost single-handedly. Levelled match and provided constant problems.

• We Don’t Want Him: Anthony Pilkington: Cut an anonymous attacking figure, barely involved. No surprise to see him substituted at the interval.

• Magic Moment: Sean Morrison crashed Kal Naismith’s cross into his own net and suddenly the visitors had the lead at a stunned Cardiff City Stadium, fully deserved too.

• Their Manager: Neil Warnock: Turned his side’s performance around with half-time team talk and Mendez-Laing introduction.