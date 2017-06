Pompey’s pre-season friendly with Cardiff has been called off.

Kenny Jackett’s men were due to face the Bluebirds on July 28 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

However, the game has been axed by Cardiff in the wake of Pompey being drawn against Neil Warnock’s side in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues’ pre-season fixtures against Bognor and Sutton United were also scrapped last week.

Pompey now have a free space in their pre-season schedule and may opt to organise an alterative fixture.