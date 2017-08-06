Cardiff City v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Have your say

Check out our Pompey away travel guide, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley.

CARDIFF CITY STADIUM

Opened: 2009; Capacity: 33,280; Record attendance: 28,018 v Liverpool, March 22, 2014.

Pompey visit the Cardiff City Stadium, Leckwith Road, Cardiff, CF11 8AZ for the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, August 8 (7.45pm).

The stadium around 400m from Cardiff’s old Ninian Park ground.

Blues fans will be in one corner between the Ninian and Grange stands.

GETTING THERE

Leave the M4 at junction 33 and take the A4232 towards Cardiff/Barry.

Exit on to the B4267 turn-off, signposted Cardiff City Stadium.

Follow the slip road off the B4267 and take the first left at the roundabout – the ground will be on your right.

Turn right at the second set of traffic lights and follow the signs for the car park.

CAR PARKING

Parking at the ground is limited.

There are alternative parking areas nearby.

Please note parking in the nearby retail park is limited to 90 minutes and traffic wardens patrol.

FROM THE STATION

Trains from Portsmouth to Cardiff take about three-and-a-quarter hours.

Grangetown Station is about a 10-minute walk from the ground.

Trains run there from Cardiff Central and take five minutes.

It will not be possible to get back to Portsmouth until the next morning.

EATING & DRINKING

Pubs near the Ninian Park ground tend not to admit away fans.

In Lawrenny Avenue, CF11 8BR, which is off Leckwith Road, is the 5-a-side Goal Centre, who will welcome Pompey fans and have a bar.

Otherwise, the city centre is the best bet.

INFORMATION

Cardiff’s dedicated Twitter account @CardiffCityAway