Cardiff v Pompey: early team news

Every player Kenny Jackett is currently considering for selection will travel to Cardiff.

Jackett will pick from an 18-man squad for the for Carabao Cup first-round tie.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis added to the players in the treatment room after he limped off with a knee problem against Rochdale.

The Blues are waiting to find out the extent of his problem after the left-back underwent a scan.

That added to Pompey’s defensive worries, with Nathan Thompson (foot) and Matt Clarke (groin) already out.

Further up the pitch, Milan Lalkovic is missing with an ankle problem picked up in training.

The winger is looking at around three weeks on the sidelines.

Gary Roberts and Michael Smith are still out in the cold, with the pair both available for transfer.

Meanhile, Jamal Lowe starts a three-game suspension for the red card picked up on Saturday. Pompey will not appeal the dismissal.

Jackett has indicated he’s not going to make wholesale changes for the meeting for the Bluebirds, however.

Brandon Haunstrup is pushing for inclusion and is likely to start with Holmes-Dennis missing.

Jackett has hinted he will look at giving one or two players who missed out on Saturday some minutes and weigh up different partnerships across the pitch.

Adam May, Tom Davies and Kal Naismith are options to come into the side.

Cardiff...

Neil Warnock is expected to ring the changes as Pompey travel to Cardiff.

The Bluebirds has historically made a host of switches when it comes to knockout competitions.

And that is likely to be the same, leading to few of the players who picked up an opening-day Championship win at Burton featuring.

It could also pave the way for a couple of former Blues talents to be given a runout in the first-round tie.

Both Brian Murphy and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could pick up minutes against their former side.

Murphy has been with Cardiff since last season, after leaving Fratton Park, and has made six appearances in total.

Mendez-Laing moved to the Cardiff City Stadium in the summer from Rochdale and appeared off the bench on Saturday.

The 25-year-old spent two-and-a-half months on loan at Pompey in the 2012-13 season.

The hosts have injuries to a number of players, including striker Rhys Healey and defender Callum Paterson, who’ve both suffered knee problems.

Winger Kadeem Harris is facing up to three months on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Keeper Lee Camp is also sidelined until the end of the month.